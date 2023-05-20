2 new members appointed to high-level panel formulating SEP

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appointed two new members to the high-level committee formulating the State Education Policy (SEP). On Saturday, the minister announced extending the deadline to another four months to submit the final SEP report to the government.

The minister in a statement noted that the government has appointed a retired principal of Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women D Freeda Gnana Rani and head of the Department of Tamil Literature, University of Madras G Palani as the new members of the committee.

The minister further in the statement pointed out that the appointment was made without any bureaucratic influence.

Subsequently, the statement mentioned that the high-level committee will submit the final SEP report in September.

The Tamil Nadu government last year in June formed a high-level committee comprising educationalists and other stakeholders to formulate SEP. D Murugesan, the former justice of Delhi was appointed as the chairman of the committee.

The minister in the statement also mentioned making necessary consultation with educationalists, stakeholders, teachers and parents by the committee in formulating SEP. The members are said to speak and perform required research before drawing the necessary observations for SEP, the statement added.