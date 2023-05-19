TN engineering counselling to commence on July 2

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday announced that the online counselling for joining technical courses (B.E., B.Tech.,) in Tamil Nadu, will commence on July 2.

"For a special category (Sports, Ex-serviceman and DA) counseling will start by July 2 and end by July 6. For the General Category, the counseling will start by July 7 and end by August 28," he told reporters in the Secretariat.

However, the minister said that the deadline for the Under Graduate admission into Government Arts & Science colleges is extended upto May 22.

"So far, 2,58,627 candidates have registered for the UG admission in Government Arts and Science Colleges. Students can apply online till May 22 (Monday). The government has reduced the entry fee by Rs 200 from Rs 600 and the entry fee will be collected from the students every year," he added.

Pointing out the rush for the admission in government arts and science colleges, the minister said that the intake will be increased up to 20 per cent in the concern colleges this year (2023-2024).