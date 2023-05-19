Stalin tells officials: Make arrangements to handle rise in heat

CHENNAI: As the mercury levels have been increasing in the State for the past few days, the Chief Minister has issued an advisory to various government departments to make arrangements for adequate shelters, drinking water and create awareness among the people on staying safe in summer.

A press release from the Chief Minister's office stated that the Indian Meteorological Department has announced on 19th May, 2023 that Tamil Nadu has recorded 2 to 3 degrees more heat than normal, with Vellore recording 41.8 degree Celsius and Karur recording 41.5 degree Celsius.

The Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management issued an advisory to the public in this regard and a multi-disciplinary study meeting was held on May 17, 2023, by Chief Secretary. The high-level meeting discussed about the measures to be taken to counter the effects of the increasing summer heat.

The release stated that officials of the concerned department have made appropriate arrangements so that the MNREGA workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, road workers and those who work in open areas can start their work early in the morning and finish before the impact of the heat wave increases.

They should be provided with appropriate shade, ORS and arrangements should be made to provide first aid.

The local bodies and related department officials have been advised to make arrangements for adequate drinking water facilities, shelters for rest and emergency medical facilities at places where people gather in large numbers such as bus stand, markets, hospitals, government offices, tourist spots, places of worship.

It has been advised to provide adequate rest to the workers in factories where physical work is required and extra heat is produced, in order to ensure provision of ambulance service to nearby government and private hospitals for emergency assistance. Adequate supply of ORS is to be ensured in public hospitals besides adequate stock of necessary medicines for proper treatment of people affected by the heat wave.

The government has also urged the television, newspaper and social media platforms to create enough awareness to protect pregnant women and children from the effects of heat wave. District Collectors, concerned local bodies and government departments have also been advised to take action through leaflets and banners.