Stalin lauds nutrition scheme for kids, cites a writer's post

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday lauded the Nutritious Food for Children scheme by citing a writer's social media post on his Twitter handle.

In a comprehensive evaluation of social welfare programmes, conducted two months after assuming office in 2021, Stalin expressed his distress over the malnutrition of children and called for measures to transform Tamil Nadu into a state free from malnutrition.

Statistics revealed that many children below six years were underweight and stunted due to malnutrition, the Chief Minister said on his Twitter handle. In a few weeks, to detect the malnourished children, I started a special medical camp at Nilgiris on May 21, added the tweet.

I announced a special nutrition programme on the day the DMK government stepped into its second year in office - determined to make Tamil Nadu children strong, it read.

"This was one among the seven programmes I had launched. I had also launched a nutrition scheme for mothers of 11,917 children below 6 months to ensure nutrition. The children's growth was monitored by providing nutritional food and medical assistance,” Stalin added..