No arrests yet in Namakkal arson attack

The attack is allegedly in retaliation for the murder of 27-year-old Nithya, wife of Vivekanandan on March 11. Though police arrested a 17-year-old boy, the family members of the victim and villagers suspected the hand of migrant workers in the murder. Tension prevailed since then due to a chain of attacks targeting the sheds of migrant workers employed in jaggery units.

In the last arson attack on May 14, T Rakesh, 19, from Odisha succumbed to burns, while three others are under treatment in Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, the police were yet to make any arrests in the latest incidents of attacks.

Superintendent of Police C Kalaichelvan said an investigation is underway to know the exact motive behind damaging the plantain farm.

“Arrests were made in some previous incidents of attacks. However, investigations are under progress and arrests are yet to be made in the recent arson attack on the jaggery unit and against those involved in axing down of plantain crops,” he said.

The SP also said that peace meetings were already convened among villagers and migrant workers to resolve the ongoing issue. “More than 600 cops continued to maintain a strict vigil,” he said.