Karur Class 10 boy kills self after failing in board exam

Tiruchy: A class 10 student, who failed in the board exam, died by suicide himself in Karur on Friday. It is said, V Siva from Chinnamalaipatti near Krishnarayapuram in Karur was pursuing his class 10 at Old Jayankondam Government Higher Secondary School and appeared for the public examination. On Friday, the results for the board examination was released and Siva failed in the exam and so he was in frustration. In the afternoon, when there was no one at home, he reportedly hanged himself. On information, Mayanur police rushed to the spot and retreived the body and sent it to the Karur Medical College Hospital. Further investigations are on.