Inmate dies of health issues at Vellore women’s prison

Vellore: A woman prisoner in the Vellore central women’s jail succumbed To health issues in the early hours of Friday. Lakshmi (77) of Rasipuram in Salem district was sentenced to life in a case and incarcerated in the Vellore central prison. However, as she suffered from breathlessness and related health issues, she was treated in the jail hospital. Later, she was moved to the Vellore government medical college hospital at Adukamparai on the Tiruvannamalai road. On Thursday night, she was rushed to the government hospital where she succumbed in the early hours of Friday. Bagayam police registered a case and are investigating.