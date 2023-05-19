Ex-councillor’s novel stir for repair of Ambur roads

Ambur: Suresh Babu, a former councillor attached to the Congress, created a flutter in Ambur Municipal Office when he blew a conch in various locations on the premises to “open the deaf ears of the local body officials to residents’ pleas to complete Rs 1.36 crore worth road projects, which has not been completed for more than three months.

Talking to DT Next Suresh Babu said, “a road in A Kaspa area coming under ward 5 has not been completed despite gravel being laid and allotted Rs 1.36 crore for the work which was tendered nearly 6 months ago. More than 25,000 people reside in the area and the incomplete work has now become a nuisance due to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians being affected by the unfinished road.”

“When residents approached the DMK councillor of the area he proved to be of no help and hence to open the deaf ears of the municipality officials I took and blew a conch in different locations within the premises,” Suresh Babu added.

Asked why he undertook the deed alone without any supporters, he said “two months ago around 50 auto drivers participated in an agitation with their vehicles due to which they were all booked under various charges by the RDO and hence I decided to go it alone this time.”

Asked if there was any response to his blowing of conch, he said “the local body’s ears continue to be closed as there was no response.” As the municipal commissioner was recently shifted there is no commissioner at present with the municipal engineer (ME) being in charge.

Locals wonder about the conduct of Gangaiamman festival slated on May 29 and a bull run in the area on May 31 with such bad roads.