Education dept prepares to distribute textbooks for 2023-24 academic year

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation is actively working on arranging textbooks and other materials for students when the schools reopen in June. According to the department, all the textbooks, notebooks and other educational materials received are distributed from the distribution centres to the schools before the opening of the school. Further, the Chief Education Officers have been requested to monitor the distribution in educational blocks of their respective district. The study materials will be given to students from classes 1 to 10 in all Tamil, English medium and minority languages. However, the teachers of government-aided schools are under suspicion if students in aided schools will receive the essentials for the new academic year.