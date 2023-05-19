DMK councillor among four held for attacking couple in Kovai

Coimbatore: A DMK councillor and his three friends were arrested for attacking a couple and ransacking their petty shop in Coimbatore. Police said Ravi, 50, the Karamadai panchayat union councillor and his friends Parthiban, Murugesan, and Duraisamy had bought cigarettes from a shop run by Jayalakshmi, 46 and her husband Ganesan in Mettupalayam. “However, they refused to pay money for cigarettes and broke into an altercation. They also attacked the couple and ransacked the shop,” police said. Based on a complaint from Jayalakshmi, the Mettupalayam police registered a case and arrested Ravi and three others on Friday.