CM opens police office buildings in Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated new district police office buildings at Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Tirupattur through video conferencing from the Secretariat on Friday. The CM presented work orders to 3,271 grade II constables during the event.

The new police office buildings were built with at a total cost of Rs 36.39 crore. In Chengalpattu, it is constructed at a cost of Rs 12.25 crore, while the Ranipet district police office is built at a cost of Rs 12.03 crore and Tirupattur district police office at Rs 12.11 crore, said a press statement.

All the police offices are three storey buildings in 4,245 square meter land area, the statement noted. The buildings comprised chambers for superintendent and deputy superintendent rooms, a control room, a waiting room, a fingerprint bureau, a radio station, cyber lab with facilities such as CCTV, a lift and fire extinguisher, said the statement.

Subsequently, the CM presented work orders to 3,271 (2,617 men and 654 women) grade II constables who were selected through Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The recruited constables will be trained through permanent police recruit schools in various districts, including Tiruvallur, Vellore and Salem, said the statement.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, PWD Minister EV Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and DGP Sylendra Babu were present on the occasion.

Subsequently, in another event, the CM laid the foundation stone for mini tidal parks in Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Salem through video conferencing.

Foundation laid for three mini tidel parks

The mini tidel park in Thoothukudi will be constructed in over 63,100 square feet of land with 4 storeys for Rs 32.50 crore said a press statement. Another mini tidel park will be constructed at Pillayarpatti, Thanjavur with 3 storeys on 55,000 square feet of land at a cost of Rs 30.50 cr. Likewise, a 3-storey mini tidel park will be constructed at Omalur, Salem on 55,000 square feet of land at a cost of Rs 29.50 crore, said the statement.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, and MP Kanimozhi were present during the event.