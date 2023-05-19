Class 10 exams: TN prison inmates record 98.5 % pass percentage

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2022-23, as many as 203 prison inmates, including 9 women prisoners from various Central Prisons and Special Prisons for Women across the State, have appeared for Class 10 examination.

Out of them, 200 prisoners, including 9 women prisoners, have passed the examination. The pass percentage of prisoners is 98.52%.

Tamil Nadu School Education Department has made arrangements for examination centers in the respective prisons as per the request of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.

According to DGP Amareash Pujari heading TN Prisons, imparting Education is foremost important measure among various reformation and rehabilitation programmes carried out by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services. Many educational programmes have been launched in prisons as the prison population consists of many illiterate inmates.

Various educational and vocational courses are being offered to the prisoners aimed at empowering them towards life sustaining employment on their release.

Elementary Schools are functioning with qualified teachers in all Central Prisons/Special Prisons for Women and Borstal School, Pudukottai.