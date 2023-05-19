5 held in Koogur for assaulting bus crew

Tiruchy: Kumbakonam police on Thursday arrested five youth, who reportedly manhandled a private bus crew for not giving space to overtake the bus.

Police said a private bus from Thiruvidaicherry in Tiruvarur was proceeding to Kumbakonam on Wednesday night. Ravi from Perapadi village was the driver and Arunkumar from the same area was the conductor.

When the bus was nearing Koogur, it was plying at high speed and five youngsters on three bikes, who were following it, attempted to overtake it but in vain. When the bus crossed Koogur, the youth managed to overtake the private vehicle and stopped it.

All the five entered the bus and started assaulting the crew. They also damaged the window panes of the bus and threatened the driver and the conductor with dire consequences, before fleeing the spot.

Conductor Arunkumar, who sustained injuries in the assault, was rushed to the Kumbakonam GH.

Based on a complaint from Arunkumar, Natchiyarkoil police registered a case and conducted an investigation after retrieving the CCTV footage from the bus.

On Thursday, the police arrested Tamilalagan (27), Ravichandran (28), Pandian (29), Mahesh Babu (38) and Pavithran (27) all from Koogur and produced them before the court. They were later lodged in the Pudukkottai prison.