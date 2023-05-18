Youth posts ‘ride-and-bathe’ video online for likes, slapped with Rs 2k fine

Tiruchy: Thanjavur police fined a youth and his friend for their mischievous video of bathing on the go in the two wheeler for want of huge likes for their reels. A video of a youth taking bath in a moving two wheeler for his reel video as overcoming the ‘scorching sun’ and the video went viral for the past two days. Since it was a dangerous task and they had violated the traffic norm, the Thanjavur West traffic police conducted an inquiry in which, they identified the youth as Arunachalam (23) of Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur who was riding the bike and taking bath while his friend Prasanna (24) from Kurichi South street was video recording it. On Thursday, the police secured them and collected a fine of Rs 2,000 each and warned them not to involve in such mischievous tasks.