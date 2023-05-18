Visit 2-day expo at Coonoor this weekend to know about benefits, spl varieties of tea

COIMBATORE: A two-day tea expo will be organised in Coonoor in The Nilgiris from May 20 in view of the International Tea Day, which falls on May 21, Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Executive Director of Tea Board (South) M Muthu Kumar said the main objective of the event is to create awareness among public and tourists on the health benefits of consuming tea.

The tea expo, is organised jointly by the Tea Board, district administration, horticulture and tourism department at Sims Park in Coonoor.

It will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister K Ramachandran in the presence of MP A Raja.

“Special tea products of small tea growers of Nilgiris will be displayed. More than 500 school and college students, tourists and the public are to be taken to Indcoserve tea factory in Kattabettu on Sunday for them to get an insight into the process of manufacturing tea,” he said.

At the expo, the visitors will be sensitised against consuming adulterated tea. They will be explained about the process of making tea powder from the leaves. A tea-brewing contest will also be held during the expo, he said.