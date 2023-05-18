Two youth arrested by Coimbatore city police for series of bike thefts

Coimbatore: Two youth were arrested by Coimbatore city police on Thursday for being involved in a series of bike thefts. Following frequent complaints of vehicle thefts, the police enhanced vigil by forming special teams. Investigating a complaint of two bikes going missing in Ramanathapuram area, the special team of police checked CCTV images and nabbed Balakrishnan, 29 and Rajesh, 25, both hailing from Anupperpalayam area in Tirupur. Police also seized the two stolen bikes from them. Following reports claiming Balakrishnan to be a Hindu outfit functionary, the Hindu Munnani issued a statement of denial. “Balakrishnan, who was arrested in a bike theft case, has no connection with the Hindu Munnani outfit. He had only participated in a few meetings and does not hold any position. It is condemnable to spread such false information,” said a statement.