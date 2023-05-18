TNEA: Only about 1/3rd of enrolled candidates uploaded certificates

CHENNAI: The enrollment of students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu might have crossed more than one lakh. But, of the total, nearly one third of applicants only have completed the full online admission process by paying registration fees and uploading their certificates.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, commenced engineering admissions for Anna University and its affiliated colleges from May 5 for this academic year. From day one, enrollment has been taking place at a brisk phase with as many as 8,668 students having registered online.

A senior official from the DOTE, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that though more than 8,000 applicants were received on the day the registration process started, only 250 students have paid both the registration fees and uploaded their certificates, which is mandatory for the admission procedure.

Quoting the latest figures as on Wednesday till 6 pm, the official said that 1,40,339 applications were received online. "However, only 50,686 students have paid the enrollment fees and uploaded the certificate,” he added.

Pointing out that some students from far flung areas might have not access to the internet, the official said that to facilitate the rural area candidates, the DOTE have setup student's facilitation centre at all the districts where they could upload their certificates and marksheets at free of cost.

He added that many students might have applied to pursue engineering courses at deemed universities also. "Therefore, those students were expected to upload their certificates after seeking the merit list,” he said.

Pointing out that the last date for online registration will be on June 4, the official said that the random number will be assigned on June 5. "The rank list will be published on July 12,” he said adding that the counselling will begin from August 2 with special reservation candidates will be called before the students falling under the general category.