Tamils in Manipur seek Stalin’s intervention amid communal tension

CHENNAI: As communal tension between two sections of Manipur population raging, Tamils living in the north-eastern state have requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene to safeguard them.

V Sekar, president of Tamil Sangam Moreh, Manipur, said that he met the Chief Minister on Thursday morning. "During the meeting, we explained the plight of the Tamils living in Moreh. The CM has promised to send a team of senior officials to Manipur to help them. Yesterday (Wednesday), we met leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also assured assistance within his capacity," Sekar told reporters.

He said that during the clash between Meitei and Kuki in Moreh, as many as 35 houses belonging to Tamils were burnt down. "However, none of the Tamil residents were hurt in the clash. We urged the CM to help in rebuilding the damaged houses," he added.

Sekar recalled a similar violence between Tamils and Kuki in Moreh in 1995. "In 1995, there were 14,000 Tamils living in Moreh. After the clash, many left and only 3,000 Tamils are in Moreh now. As the clash continues, we fear that something similar would happen this time also," he expressed.

He claimed that 9 Tamils died during the 1995 clash.