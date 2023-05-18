Take forward govt's labour welfare schemes: Stalin tells LPF

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday directed the Labour Progressive Federation, labour wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, to take forward the labour welfare schemes of DMK government to the public forum.

Speaking in the Labour Progressive Federation's golden jubilee conference at Chepauk, Chennai, Stalin said that the Dravidian Model government is for the working class and it is fully engaged in the development of labourers of all classes.

"It is your (LPF) responsibility and duty to take forward our government's (DMK) achievements, labour welfare schemes to the public. It is the Dravidian Model government which resolved and provided welfare assistance to one lakh petitions which were pending in the Labour Welfare board in the last AIADMK regime. During these two years, welfare assistance has been provided to 6.71 lakh people. Housing scheme has been introduced for ten thousand labourers. Wards of unorganised workers studying in Class VI to IX are given educational stipends. Unlike the AIADMK who left the pay hike pending for the transport employees, the DMK government announced a 5 percent wage hike by removing the wage discrepancies," he added.

The CM appealed to the LPF workers to take care of their health along with their work.

"Make your family and children well educated. Children should definitely be studied up to Higher Education. That is the greatest asset you give them. The son and daughter of labourers should acquire more qualifications as doctors, engineers and lawyers," Stalin told.

Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, Ponmudy, Sekar Babu, LPF general secretary and RS MP M Shanmugam were present on the occasion.