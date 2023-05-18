Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu case today

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday, its verdict in a batch of petitions seeking to strike down a Tamil Nadu law that protects Jallikattu by claiming that the bull-taming sport is a cultural heritage of the State and is protected under Article 29 (1) of the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar will pronounce the verdict today.

On November 23 last year, a Constitutional Bench headed by Justice KM Joseph started hearing these petitions. The Bench, which recorded arguments from all sides, adjourned the verdict on the petitions to December 12 last year without specifying a date.

Jallikattu, held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, and other areas of Madurai region on the occasion of the Pongal harvest festival. Apart from this, the bull-taming sport is also conducted during temple festivals in some districts of Tamil Nadu.