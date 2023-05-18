Stalin lays foundation stone for Porunai Museum on Int'l Museum Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for Porunai Museum through video conference at Secretariat on International Museum Day.

13.02 acres has been allocated in Reddiarpatti, Tirunelveli to construct Porunai museum.

On the first phase, the museum will be built at a cost of Rs.33 crore on 55,000 square. The museum is planned to built with high - tech facilities of world class standard and 2,617 rare artefacts collected at Aditchanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai will be exhibited in the museum.