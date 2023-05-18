Roof plaster of Thanjavur Medical College Hospital falls, two injured

Tiruchy: Two persons sustained injury after the roof plaster of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital was damaged on Thursday. The inpatient ward in the Thanjavur medical college hospital has been functioning in an old building and the public has been demanding to shift the ward to a new building for a long time. It is said, the attendants of the patients used to stay at the entrance of ward no 4 during night hours. Against such a backdrop, Karthik (36) from Karanthai near Thanjavur and Karthikeyan (47) from Papanasam, attendants of their respective relatives were staying in the usual space. While they were fast asleep, the roof plaster fell on the duo on Thursday’s wee hours in which Karthik suffered a fracture in his hand while Karthikeyan sustained injuries on his jaw. Hospital staff admitted them to the hospital. On information, the Medical College police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.