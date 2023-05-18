Raid at 3K shops in Tamil Nadu; 775 cases registered

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Labour department conducted fresh raids at 2,891 Cigarette Lighter Shops, Fish Markets and Butcher shops on Thursday and booked 775 cases of violations.

"Under the Tamil Nadu Weights and Measures (Enforcement) Act, 1958, the Labour enforcement wing officials on Thursday conducted raids at fish markets, butcher shops, bunk shops and the other shops which sell cigarette lighters, soft drinks and water bottles to find the underweight commercial items.

The raid took place in 2,891 shops and the officials found 775 violations in connection with the underweight, selling at a price in excess of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), non-existence of proper notices notified under the Packaged Goods Rules," a release from State government said.

However, officials have decided to collect Rs 5,000 fine (each) from the violators.

Therefore, the officials warned the traders that legal action would be taken if any violation were found during the inspection.