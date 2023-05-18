Pachyderms keep officials on toes for third day

TIRUPATTUR: The joint team of forest, revenue, police, and panchayat officials were on their toes for the third consecutive day as the two wild elephants came close to Tirupattur town on Wednesday morning.

In an instant caution, Collector D Baskara Pandian sent out a message via WhatsApp to residents of Pachal, Annandapatti, and Achamangalam not to step out or disturb the animals.

“Revenue staff have been posted every three km near the spot where the jumbos were wandering to provide alerts on the direction in which they walk as they have moved from the base of the Yelagiri hills to the outskirts of Tirupattur town,” Baskara Pandian told DT Next.