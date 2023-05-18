Pachyderms keep officials on toes for third day

TIRUPATTUR: The joint team of forest, revenue, police, and panchayat officials were on their toes for the third consecutive day as the two wild elephants came close to Tirupattur town on Wednesday morning.
In an instant caution, Collector D Baskara Pandian sent out a message via WhatsApp to residents of Pachal, Annandapatti, and Achamangalam not to step out or disturb the animals.
“Revenue staff have been posted every three km near the spot where the jumbos were wandering to provide alerts on the direction in which they walk as they have moved from the base of the Yelagiri hills to the outskirts of Tirupattur town,” Baskara Pandian told DT Next.
Collector Baskara Pandian and DFO Naga Satish Gidijala on vigil
Both the Collector and DFO Naga Satish Gidijala oversaw the ongoing operations from the terrace of a house in Balanaikanpatti. Of the five forest department teams formed, two monitored the direction the movement of the animal duo, while the rest were cautioning residents to stay indoors.
Officials believe that the two elephants would not move out of the lake near Asiriyar Nagar as it has good storage. “Our carefully-laid plans to move the animals toward the forests in Krishnagiri district about 15 km away may not immediately work as the animals are meandering in different directions,” Baskara Pandian said.
Asked if regular work has been affected, he said, “It is the forest department that is doing the job and we are only providing support to them.”
The highlight of the day was when a forest staffer in mufti was seen carrying a huge flask and paper cups – to provide sustenance for forest staff keeping a watch over the elephants - was mistaken for a tea seller with locals asking him the price for a cup of tea.
