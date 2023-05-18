Nilgiris flower show from today

Coimbatore: The Nilgiris have been decked up for the much-awaited annual flower show which is all set to kick off at Government Botanical Garden from Friday.

The five day 125th flower show will be on till May 23. It is likely to be a visual treat for tourists. More than 200 varieties of around 5.5 lakh plants in full bloom were expected to be a delight to watch for the visitors. Also, 35,000 potted plants were lined up for the show.

A majestic looking peacock made of one lakh carnations is likely to be a major highlight of the exhibition. Some of the identities of Tamil Nadu like Nilgiri Tahr, emerald dove and palm tree were exhibited in their floral models.

In view of heavy rush, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd. More than 500 cops were deployed to regulate tourists. Collector SP Amrith has declared a local holiday in the district in view of the flower show. The just concluded vegetable show, spice show and rose show has already turned out to be a big hit among the tourists.

Meanwhile, an expo on archeological identities of The Nilgiris was inaugurated by MP A Raja at the Government Museum on Thursday. Also, as part of ‘Ooty 200 festival, around 21 films shot in Ooty were to be screened at film festival, which commenced on Wednesday.