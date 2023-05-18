Madurai Railway station to get improved infrastructure

MADURAI: To reinforce infrastructure facilities at Madurai railway station, Southern Railway launched ‘Station Redevelopment’ work as one of the key areas for enhancing the passenger experience.

The redevelopment project is underway at a cost of Rs 347.47 crore, setting an estimated time frame of 36 months for its completion, sources said on Wednesday. Preliminary works have been completed. Currently, the architectural and structural design of the station buildings and other structures is in progress.

The project is designed with two terminals proposed to be constructed, one each at the Eastern and Western sides of the station. The station would have three multi-level parking structures with two buildings on the eastern side- and one on the west with air-concourse to facilitate segregation of arrival and departure.

Old buildings on the eastern side were razed to make room for the new multi-level two-wheeler parking facility.

Plans are afoot to establish a subway connecting the railway plot and Periyar bus stand, a dedicated foot over bridge (FOB) for parcel movement, two skywalks connecting the parking facilities on the eastern side, and approach roads for better movement of passenger vehicles.One more skywalk for arriving passengers connecting the auto and bus bay has also been planned.

“All redevelopment works would be carried out complying with the standards laid down under Green Rating for Integrated and Habitat Assessment (GRIHA),” sources said.