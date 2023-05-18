Karunanidhi Centenary celebration: Stalin to chair meeting tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to hold a meeting with all ministers and Secretaries on Friday to discuss the M Karunanidhi's Centenary Celebration.

Late DMK Leader and former chief minister Karunanidhi's 100th birth anniversary will be celebrated by the ruling party on June 3.

"The ruling DMK has planned to celebrate their late leader's birth anniversary for a year (i.e.) 2023 June to 2024 June. A direction will be given to all the ministers and secretaries to take forward all the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK in the past and the present to the public. Further, the ruling party has planned to bring back multiple welfare schemes implemented by the late leader M Karunanidhi in his regime," a senior leader from DMK said.

However, the 'Kalaingar Kottam' which is awaiting for inaugural ceremony in Kattur, Tiruvarur will be unveiled by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on June 15.

The 'Kalaingnar Kottam' was built by Dayalu Ammal Trust with Museum, Marriage Hall and other amenities.

In the inaugural ceremony of 'Kalaingnar Kottam', other leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) would also take part.