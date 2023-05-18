Guv urges TN universities to identify "unsung freedom fighters"

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday reviewed the special research projects carried out on "unsung freedom fighters" by the research scholars of 16 State universities and interacted with the research team.

During the series of interactions, the governor participated in the individual presentations of all the researchers, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

The Governor shared valuable suggestions and recommendations with the research scholars and their mentors.

He emphasised conducting comprehensive research by exploring, corroborating, and integrating the socio-cultural, political, and economic background of that time and drawing references from state and national achieves, oral history through folk songs, going through records such as prison records, and also the news articles of that time.

On the occasion, the governor urged the state universities of Tamil Nadu to identify the "unsung freedom fighters" of the State as per their territorial jurisdiction and conduct an evidence-based "Special Research Project".

Tamil Nadu has contributed profoundly to the freedom struggle, yet a very limited number of freedom fighters are acknowledged, and in many of the cases, there is sufficient information available,” he said adding that there is a dire need to document the true stories of the forgotten freedom fighters.