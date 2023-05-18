Guv Ravi reappoints V Palanikumar as State Election Commissioner

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has reappointed V Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner on Thursday.
"Under Article 243-K of the Constitution of India, Section 239 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, the Governor of Tamil Nadu reappointed V Palanikumar IAS (Retired) as the State Election Commissioner for a successive term up to March 9, 2024," a Gazette notification from State government said.
On May 29, 2021, Palanikumar was appointed as the State Election Commissioner for a period of two years.
Subsequently, he was reappointed by the Governor this month (May).
Due to this reapportionment, Palanikumar will hold office for a period of one year till March 9, 2024.
Notably, the Rural Local Body Elections for 27 districts in Tamil Nadu would take place by 2024 December or 2025 January.
