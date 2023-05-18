TamilNadu

Classes 10 and 11 board results to be announced tomorrow

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Results of the board examinations of Classes 10 and 11 for the academic year 2022-23 will be released on Friday.

The Class 10 results will be released at 10 am tomorrow and Class 11 results will be released on the same day at 2 pm.

Students can view the results from the websites like www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Students can also get the results through SMS from their schools. Additionally, results can be viewed at the National Informatics Centers (NICs) at the respective district collectorate, its branch offices and at government libraries.

