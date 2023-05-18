CII lauds CM Stalin’s visionary leadership on socio-economic growth

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister MK Stalin for his visionary leadership, which has led to remarkable achievements across significant parameters on socio-economic growth.

As CM Stalin-led government celebrates the successful completion of two years of dedicated service to the people, a CII leadership team led by Shankar Vanavarayar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu met the Chief Minister on Wednesday and appreciated his government’s unwavering commitment to progress and development.

During the meeting, Shankar Vanavarayar expressed CII’s endorsement of the Naan Mudalvan Scheme, Namma School Foundation and the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation (TNCF).

He also lauded the state government for its several policy announcements that had a positive influence on crucial sectors of the state’s economy. He also said that the announcement of TN Tech City in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hosur is a milestone achievement that will significantly enhance Tamil Nadu’s global technological presence.

CII acknowledges this initiative as a testament to the government’s commitment to creating a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, a CII release said.

Srivats Ram, the Vice Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu, thanked CM Stalin for the invaluable support received from the Ministers and Bureaucrats.

The strong partnership between CII and the industry in promoting industrial growth, fostering entrepreneurship, and generating employment opportunities has been instrumental in driving the state’s progress and CII looks forward to further strengthening this partnership for the greater prosperity of Tamil Nadu, he said.

CM Stalin launches colon cancer awareness campaign

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a campaign to raise awareness about colon cancer, organised by a leading private hospital. It was launched along with the World Gastrology Association and the Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust. Chief Minister Stalin released the colon cancer awareness brochure at the Secretariat to kick start the campaign. An official release and a hospital release said colorectal cancer arises from the lining of the large intestine. Depending on the location of the cancerous cells in the large bowel, the condition may be diagnosed as colon cancer or rectal cancer. Of particular concern is that around one third of these cancers affect the population at much younger age of 40-50 years.