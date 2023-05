CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai airport after a businessman came to board the flight to Trichy with seven live bullets in his baggage. Later the police seized the bullets and let go of the businessman after a warning. The Indigo Airlines flight to Trichy was scheduled to depart from Chennai on Wednesday. During the baggage scanning, security found seven unused bullets inside the luggage of Rajkumar (50) of Chennai. However, Rajkumar told them he has no idea how the bullets are in his baggage and said he had brought them accidentally. The officials cancelled the journey of Rajkumar and he was handed to the airport police. Later during the inquiry, Rajkumar told the police that he owns a gun and has a license. He said he was aware that bullets are not allowed during flight travel but his car driver accidentally placed them in the bag. Then the police verified his license and later he was sent home after getting a written statement