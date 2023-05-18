Banyan tree removed for road works translocated to Collectorate

Tiruchy: A half-a-century-old banyan tree that was uprooted at Vallam for road expansion works by the Highways department was translocated at the Thanjavur Collectorate on Thursday.

Highways department officials decided to remove the banyan tree that was on the No 1 road at Vallam in Thanjavur opposite Kamatchi Medical Centre for over 50 years for the road expansion work. As per the schedule, the branches of the seven-metre-high tree were chopped on Thursday. Subsequently, the 16-tonne tree was translocated to a spot, identified by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, at the Collectorate.

The Collector after watering the tree at its new location told reporters that the highways department officials, who were hesitant to remove the age-old tree, sought the support of the Kavinmigu Thanjai Iyakkam, an environmental movement, and uprooted it carefully before shifting it to the Collectorate.

“A pit was dug with three-metre depth and the translocated tree was planted. This is absolutely a noble work and the people will certainly be happy over the move,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, Oliver assured to plant saplings double the number of trees that were removed for the road expansion work. Divisional Engineer (Highways department) Senthil Kumar and others were present.