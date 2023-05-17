Thanjai ryots protest against quarry near Kallanai

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest against the sand quarry close to Kallanai (Grand anicut) on Tuesday and demanded the CM Stalin, ‘a delta man’ to withdraw the order.

According to the farmers, the government announced as many as 25 new sand quarries in various river beds including Kollidam, Cauvery, Vaipparu, Pambaru, Malattaru, South Vellaru, Pennaiyaru, Kosasthalai, and Palaru. Among the quarries, 1.62 lakh unit of sand has been planned to dredge in Thanjavur district alone, and 315 units of sand from Kallanai. Against such a backdrop, on Tuesday, a section of farmers led by Mukil, union secretary of CPI converged in the Kollidam river bed and staged a protest and were arrested.

Meanwhile, Mukil said that there is a regulation that quarries should not be established within a 10 km radius of the Kallanai but the upcoming quarry is very close to the Kallanai and will endanger the structure.

“The CM who claims himself as a Delta man, should immediately withdraw the order and save the delta region,” Mukil appealed.