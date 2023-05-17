State to launch special literacy prog for prisoners

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is all set to launch a special literacy programme for prisoners across the State. The primary objective of the programme is to provide inmates with basic education that can assist them in their earning capacity when they’re released.

Accordingly, the Non-Formal and Adult Education Department, a wing of the School Education Department, is expected to be entrusted with the implementation of the scheme.

A senior official from SED told DT Next that a survey has been conducted to get the report of total illiterates in prisons. “A total of 1,249 inmates have been identified. Out of these, over 80% do not know to sign their own name. Women prisoners will also be included in the programme,” he said.

The programme will impart basic literacy and numeracy to all identified inmates. “Teaching and learning process will be facilitated by volunteers who are also experts in the field,” he added.

The State government will allocate Rs 25 lakh for the programme. A detailed training material and kits would be available shortly to start the programme. “Timing and the duration of the programme will be discussed with the authorities in the Prison Department. Training centres will also be established inside the prison campus,” the official explained.

This programme will also provide an opportunity for the neo literates to continue their learning. “This programme will further help inmates with vocational skills to hone their talents,” he said.