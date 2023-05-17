SSC-CGL exam: Free coaching from May 25

CHENGALPATTU: The State government is planning to conduct free coaching classes from May 25 for SSC-CGL-2023 exam announced by the Central Government Staff Selection Commission through the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme.

Under the scheme scheme, free training courses for various competitive examinations organized by Staff Selection Commission (SSC-CGL-2023), Railway Selection Board (RRB) and Bank Staff Selection Board (IBPS) will be conducted through Skill Development Department of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates are requested to register their details at https://candidate.tnskill.tn.gov.in/CE-NM/TNSDC_REGISTRATION.ASPX. Only those registered on the website will be allowed to join the training course and the last date for registration is May 20.