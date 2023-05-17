NGT directs TN to form committee to decide on locations of institutions

CHENNAI: While disposing of an appeal filed by an educational institution against foundries located nearby a school, the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to constitute a committee to suggest distance criteria for locating new institutions in an industrial area.

"The Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu may constitute a committee of secretaries of higher education and school education along with experts in the field of pollution and public health to suggest distance criteria for locating a new institution in an industrial area/in areas where industries are already located," the Tribunal said in its order.

The order added that the committee's recommendations may be examined by the government and pass necessary orders within 6 months.

DISHA-A Life School in Pollachi filed an appeal against an order passed by Appellate Authority of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board that allowed the foundries nearby the school continue to operate. Following the order, the school appealed in the NGT citing pollution.

While observing that there is no environmental violation the Tribunal disposed of the appeal giving directions to the government and the pollution control board and directed the foundries that they should not violate conditions imposed by the board and cause air, water and ground pollution.

The board has been directed to monitor the functioning of the units. "The Pollution Control Board also (should) ensure that the appellant-school has taken appropriate measures to safeguard themselves from the alleged pollution from the industrial units as their institution has come up after the two decades of the industries were established, " the order said.