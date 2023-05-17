Hooch tragedy: Accused gets ₹50K compensation, cheque taken back

CHENNAI: Tension spread in Chengalpattu as the public started to raise questions after the district administration for giving Rs 50,000 compensation to the man who supplied Spurious liquor as he got admitted to the hospital saying that he also consumed the liquor in Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

The Tamilnadu government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of fatal victims of hooch tragedy and Rs 50000 for the people who have been admitted to the hospital.

On Tuesday the 10 people who were admitted to the Chengalpattu GH were given a cheque of Rs 50,000 and among them, the compensation was also given to Ammavasai (43) who supplied the liquor to victims in Chengalpattu. After the incident, the public started to raise questions to the district administration on how they can give cash to Ammavasai since he was the reason many people had lost their lives now.

The police found that Ammavasai's health condition was stable and on Tuesday night Ammavasai along with Vijayakumar, Rajesh, Velu and Chandru was arrested and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

The Chengalpattu district administration also asked the government to hold back the cheque that was issued to Ammavasai and further inquiry is on.