HC restrains state govt from permitting heli tourism in Nilgiris

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the Tamil Nadu government from permitting heli tourism as part of the ongoing summer festival in the 'The Nilgiris' district.

Allowing a writ petition moved by T Murugavel from Chennai, a summer vacation division bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and M Nirmal Kumar said that the fragile eco-system and vulnerability of this bio-diverse region cannot be the victim of crass commercialism, that too in such an unplanned and careless fashion.

"Heli tourism in Nilgiris is a commercial venture which, apart from featuring as an additional attraction to tourists, has no other contributory value to public life. Thus, seen from any angle, the heli tourism is misconceived, at odds with the interest of wildlife and biodiversity and ecological sensitivity of the Nilgiris region must not be allowed to be proceded with.

Such projects be implemented cautiously and with sensitivity to all stake holders, particularly the environment and wildlife, such that the ethereal and timeless beauty of the Nilgiris, does continue endlessly," the bench observed.

During the course of hearing, senior counsel R Srinivas representing the petitioner contended that the frequent operation of helicopters, could harm the wild animals and birds in the fragile eco-system.

Responding to this, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that the petitioner being based in the city of Chennai has no locus to move the present writ petition and that he has established no public interest.

