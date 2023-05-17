Four killed in car-bus head on collision near Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai district

Tiruvannamalai: Four persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling to a village near Polur from Chetpet collided head on with a government bus near Devikapuram on Tuesday evening. Anandan (45), Sakar (35), Sivarakan (32), Prakash (37) and Vadivel (32) all residents of Vasur a village near Polur in Tiruvannamalai district went by car to Chetpet to purchase fireworks for a local temple festival. When they were returning their car collided head on with a government bus bound for Chennai from Polur resulting in Vadivel, Sankar, Anandan And Sivaraman all being killed on the spot. Locals on seeing the accident informed the Chetpet police and also retrieved the injured Prakash from the wreckage. Police then rushed him to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. A case was registered and bodies of four victims were also sent to same hospital for post mortem.