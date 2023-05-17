Four hospitals receive organs of brain-dead patient from Vellore CMC

VELLORE: A road accident victim was declared brain dead by Vellore CMC hospital three days ago and organs were harvested with the consent of the parents and sent to three Chennai hospitals and CMC’s Ranipet campus on Wednesday. S Prasanth of Uthira Mada Koil Street met with an accident while travelling on a two-wheeler and was admitted to CMC hospital on May 15. He was declared brain dead the next day. CMC officials said that the brain-dead victim’s heart was originally planned to be airlifted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai from the Vellore VIT University campus but plans changed and the heart was acquired by Chennai MGM Hospital, and the organ was sent by road through a dedicated green corridor. CMC’s Ranipet campus was given the liver and left kidney. MGM Hospital was also given the lungs, while MIOT Chennai was given the right kidney. Harvesting of the corneas was not consented to.