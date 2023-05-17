CPM to campaign across TN to end social and caste oppression

CHENNAI: CPM has announced that it would carry out a campaign across the state to end social and caste oppression and to make Tamil Nadu a land of equality in June.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party's Dalit and Tribals conference at Villupuram attended by Marxist party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, TNCC president KS Alagiri and others.

CPM said that several types of untouchability prevailing in the state should be put to an end. Dalits should be allowed to worship in all the temples, eradication of two tumbler systems at tea shops and allowing Dalits should be allowed to use the common burial grounds.

The resolution demanded that special courts should be set up for the strict implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against issues of untouchability faced by Dalits. A separate law should be framed to prevent honour killings. It demanded the state government take steps to remove the hurdles put by the courts in the appointments of all caste archakas.

On Tuesday, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury called upon the people to fight against social oppression as it is not only a fight for social justice but safeguarding the Indian constitution and not allowing it to be hijacked by the fascists for forces.

"This morning I met chief minister MK Stalin and talked about the need for the secular and democratic forces coming forward to save India and to keep communal forces away from power to ensure social justice, " he said while addressing a conference of Dalits and Tribals in Villupuram.