BJP workers petition Vellore Collector against excess fees collected in schools

VELLORE: BJP Vellore district government liaison wing president VSC Venketesan submitted a petition to dated May 15 to Collector P Kumaravel Pandian demanding action against schools collecting fees in excess of the government stipulated norms. Categorising excess fee collection into three classes, Venketesan told DT Next that the top category collected fees ranging between Rs 70,000 and Rs 90,000 while the next group collected fees in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 range. The lowest category collected between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000. Some schools allowed instalments and the first of Rs 30,000 is now being collected.” The BJP also sought a panel to oversee such fee collection and that action be taken against errant schools by the vigilance police. The party also demanded filling up vacancies in government schools and appointing teachers on consolidated monthly payments wherever necessary. The Collector promised to look into the issue.