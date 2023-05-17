AIADMK leaders decide to call on Guv R N Ravi over hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: To mount pressure on the ruling DMK government over the hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of 22 in Villupuram and Chengalpet districts, the prime opposition party has decided to call on Governor R N Ravi to submit a memorandum regarding the issue and demanding an appropriate action.

The AIADMK leadership arrived at this decision in the district secretaries meeting held at the party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the meeting, while party praesidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain and senior party leaders K P Munusamy, Dindigal Srinivasan, K A Senguttaiyan, SP Velumani, and D Jayakumar participated.

"The party leadership has decided to meet the Governor regarding the hooch tragedy. Once we get the appointment of the Governor, our leaders will meet him, " said a district secretary. He was one among the 69 district secretaries who participated in the meeting.

On Tuesday, EPS along with senior party leaders C V Shanmugam and C Vijaybaskar visited those undergoing treatment in Government Medical College Hospital at Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram. After meeting the victims' families, the LOP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleague V Senthilbalaji, who holds the portfolio of prohibition and excise department.

"Our party leader is keen on pressurising the DMK government over the failure of the law and order. And the death of more than 20 people is solid proof exposing poor governance, " said another district secretary and added that they want to cash on this issue.

Apart from this, EPS and senior leaders brainstormed about the enrolment exercise and constitutions of booth level committee to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls.

EPS asked the district secretaries to intensify their enrollment drive to achieve their goal of increasing the party cadres strength 50 lakh. They have also discussed the conference in Madurai on August 20. "He emphasised on the Madurai conference to exhibit the party's strength ahead of the LS polls, " he added.

Sources said that EPS avoided discussions on expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's meeting with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in the closed door district secretaries meeting