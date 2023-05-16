Worker dies frothing; wife blames hooch

Vellore: A construction worker died with froth at his mouth resulted in his wife complaining to the police that her husband died due to drinking illicit liquor and demanded action against those responsible on Monday. Kumaresan (47) a construction worker of Asanambut near Odugathur in Vellore district was also a regular tippler. When he was on his way home on Monday he fainted and died on the spot with foam on his mouth. His wife Senthamarai (45) complained to the Veppankuppam police that her husband’s death was caused by drinking illicit liquor and demanded that police initiate action against the accused. Police sent Kumaresan’s body to Vellore GMC hospital for post-mortem and started an inquiry. Vellore DSP Thirunavukarasu visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.