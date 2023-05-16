Student-researcher discovers Siva temple built by Chola-era military

MADURAI: A college student, who has undertaken an archaeological research, discovered that the military of the Chola dynasty had built a beautiful Sivan temple at Perungarunai near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district.

‘Palkarai’ V Sivaranjani, the student, while conducting field exploration along with members of Thirupullani Heritage Club at Perungarunai village, found several antiquities from the medieval period of history.

During the course of the research the student also found that a Siva temple Perungarunai was built by the ‘Velaikara Moondrukai’ military of the Cholas. The Lord at this temple is now known as ‘Sri Akilanda Eswarar’, the student said on Tuesday.

During the field exploration, red and black potsherds, hopscotches, terracotta wheels, stones used for making beads, round stones, iron slags, fragments of conch and stone bracelets, and animal teeth were found.

Potteries scattered over a large area could date back to 12th-14th century AD, a medieval period of history, the student pointed out. An inscription from 1114 AD, which begins as ‘Pugazhmadhu Vilanga’, says that Velan Kalaiyavian alias Kulothunga Chola Allunadalvan gifted some piece of land to provide for worship and offerings daily and for the special observance of important days like the Amavasya every month and the four ayanas of the year from the 44th regnal year of the Kulothunga Chola I.

V Rajaguru, president, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, said the Perungaranai village was mentioned as ‘Thadangazhi’ and with different identities as Perungarunai Chaturvedimangalam, Mahakarunagramam, Silaimukkuya Nallur and during the British era, the village was known as ‘Perungarunai Vellandurai’.

However, village’s legendary name, Thadangazhi, has faded a bit and remains today as Thadangani tank (kanmoi). The inscriptions were registered by the ASI in 1907. “Archaeological traces showed that hamlet Perungarunai was an important town in this region from 12th century AD to 19th century AD,” he said.