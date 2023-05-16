Stalin inaugurates Skywalk in TNagar; 1 lakh to benefit

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday opened the skywalk bridge in T Nagar that connects West Mambalam railway station and T Nagar bus terminus at an estimated cost of Rs 28.45 crore.

At least one lakh people would benefit daily through the flyover and ease the traffic congestion in T Nagar, the commercial hub of Chennai.

The skywalk flyover is 600 meters long and 4.20 meters wide and has been constructed under smart city project to reduce the crowd in T Nagar and help those who visit the area for shopping. Also the flyover would help to relieve the pedestrian traffic congestion at Madley Road, Market Road and Natesan Street.

To enable train and bus passengers to reach the railway and bus station without difficulty. Passengers traveling by train and electric train from South Tamil Nadu can easily reach Thiyagaraya Nagar bus terminus, stated a press release.

The flyover has generators, escalator, lift, CCTV cameras linked to the police watch room, loudspeakers for public announcements. Additional facilities like dustbins, guard rooms, toilets have been installed.

The civic body has carried out beautification works in the flyover. The maintenance work of the flyover will be outsourced to the contractors. The tender process for the same is in progress by the Chennai corporation.

The minister inspected the flyover and also got petitions from the public gathered in the locality.

Local Administration Minister KN Nehru, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials were present during the inaugural event.