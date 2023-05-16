TamilNadu

Seven persons including SI’s son held for ganja peddling in Erode

The accused were identified as M Sudarson, 21. Vignesh, 26, Gnanaprakasam, 24, Elango, 25, Pasupathy, 23, Sameem Banu, 20, Preethi alias Indirani, 22.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

Coimbatore: Seven persons including the son of a sub-inspector have been arrested in Erode for peddling ganja in Erode. Acting on a tip, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing sleuths nabbed seven persons including two women from Kaikattivalasu area on Monday night. The accused were identified as M Sudarson, 21. Vignesh, 26, Gnanaprakasam, 24, Elango, 25, Pasupathy, 23, Sameem Banu, 20, Preethi alias Indirani, 22. Of them, the father of Vignesh is working as a sub-inspector in Punjai Puliampatti area. Police arrested the seven persons and seized 86 tablets, 300 grams of ganja and two two-wheelers from the accused persons. Further inquiries are on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

sub-inspector
SI’s son held
ganja peddling in Erode

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in