Seven persons including SI’s son held for ganja peddling in Erode

Coimbatore: Seven persons including the son of a sub-inspector have been arrested in Erode for peddling ganja in Erode. Acting on a tip, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing sleuths nabbed seven persons including two women from Kaikattivalasu area on Monday night. The accused were identified as M Sudarson, 21. Vignesh, 26, Gnanaprakasam, 24, Elango, 25, Pasupathy, 23, Sameem Banu, 20, Preethi alias Indirani, 22. Of them, the father of Vignesh is working as a sub-inspector in Punjai Puliampatti area. Police arrested the seven persons and seized 86 tablets, 300 grams of ganja and two two-wheelers from the accused persons. Further inquiries are on.