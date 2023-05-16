Security branch CID cop under DVAC scanner for amassing wealth

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has initiated a probe against a sub-inspector of Security branch CID for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 36.8 lakh during a nine-year period from 2010.

The Security branch CID is the wing that takes care of the security of VVIPs except that of the chief minister.

The DVAC has listed SI M Muthu Kumar as first accused and his wife Niraimathi Selvakumari as second accused.

Based on a tipoff, a preliminary inquiry was conducted into the allegation against Muthu Kumar for allegedly accumulating assets and pecuniary resources in his name and that of his wife which are disproportionate to known sources of income, said the agency.

During the check period from January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2019, Muthu Kumar was holding the post of constable and sub-inspector, during which he allegedly amassed a major portion of assets/pecuniary resources in his name, in the name his brother-in-law Mariappan, and his two sisters, Pushpam and Backialakshmi, said the DVAC FIR.

His wife Niraimathi is a homemaker with no source of independent income. It is gathered that Muthu Kumar intentionally enriched himself illicitly in his name and in the name of his relatives and illicit, pecuniary resources transactions were made in his bank accounts and his wife, said DVAC.

According to the FIR, the value of the assets owned by the SI at the starting of check period was around Rs1. 39 lakh, which went up to Rs 64.74 lakh at the end of check period. After adjusting the possible savings, genuine income and expenditure, the DVAC has pegged the disproportionate assets at Rs 36.82 lakh.