Results of 32 out of 34 Nilgiris students declared

COIMBATORE: In a major relief to harried parents, results of 32 students in class 12 board exams, except two others involved in copying row at a government aided school in Samraj Nagar in the Nilgiris were declared on Tuesday.

Of the total 34 students, 31 students were declared pass, while one failed and results of two others were yet to be announced in the Mathematics subject. They were caught in trouble as on the day of exam on March 27, the teachers had helped some students in two exam halls to write answers.

After other teachers raised the issue, the authorities checked CCTV footage and confirmed the offence. Therefore, the results of 34 students, who sat for the exam in both the halls, were withheld, when it was declared on May 8.

Shocked parents and students questioned the education department claiming that teachers helped only two students and it is unfair to victimise all others. Meanwhile, Chief Educational Officer A Munusamy held an inquiry with 34 students, five invigilators Ramki, Murthy, Radhakrishnan, Sreenivasan and Senthil, who were already placed under suspension and other school teachers. He then sent a report to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) in Chennai.

As there was delay in declaration of results, the parents and students thronged the District Collector office on Monday claiming that the future of students is at stake due to inaction by the education department.

Against this backdrop, the results, sent by DGE were stuck in the notice board of the school on Tuesday. Officials said that the results of two more students will also be declared soon.

